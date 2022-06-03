REBusinessOnline

Madison Marquette Purchases 380-Unit Crosswinds Apartment Complex in Wilmington, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Crosswinds-Apts-Wilmington-NC

Located in Wilmington, N.C., Crosswinds features 380 apartments, a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and business center.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Madison Marquette has acquired Crosswinds, a multifamily property in Wilmington, as part of its Evergreen Multifamily Value Add Fund for an undisclosed price. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1989 on 23 acres, Crosswinds features 380 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, ranging from 645 square feet to 1,306 square feet, spread across 19 buildings.

The units feature wood-style flooring, patio/balconies in each unit, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer/dryer connections in most unit types. Community amenities include a saltwater resort-style pool with a sundeck, grilling and picnic areas, lighted tennis and volleyball courts, a fitness center and business center.

The buyer plans to complete strategic unit upgrades that will provide higher quality hardware and finishes, including appliances, flooring and countertops. Additionally, Madison Marquette will improve the community’s amenities, perform aesthetic work and upgrade landscaping.

