Madison Marquette Sells 42-Acre Bayfair Center Regional Mall in San Leandro, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, 24 Hour Fitness and PetSmart are tenants at Bayfair Center in San Leandro, Calif.

SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. — An affiliate of Madison Marquette has completed the sale of Bayfair Center, a 42-acre regional mall at a BART subway station in San Leandro. B3 and GAW Capital Partners acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 15555 E. 14th St., Bayfair Center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Target, Century Theaters, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, 24 Hour Fitness and PetSmart. The property includes one main mall building and five outparcel buildings with a total of 816,771 leaseable square feet. The asset offers the ability to redevelop a large portion of the site into a life sciences and mixed-use campus.

Nicholas Bicardo, Steven Golubchik, Jonathan Schaefler, Darren Hollak and Cheyne Bloch of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.