Madison Marquette Sells Apple-Occupied De Anza Plaza Office Campus in Cupertino for $64M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Apple occupies the two-building De Anza Plaza office property in Cupertino, Calif.

CUPERTINO, CALIF. — Madison Marquette has completed the disposition of De Anza Plaza, a single-tenant office property located in Cupertino. Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust acquired the asset for $64 million.

Apple has occupied the two-building campus since 2016. Andy Zighelboim, Robert Gilley, Brad Idelman, Kevin Moul and Andrew Gibson of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.