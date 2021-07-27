REBusinessOnline

Madison Marquette Sells Apple-Occupied De Anza Plaza Office Campus in Cupertino for $64M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

De-Anza-Plaza-Cupterino-CA

Apple occupies the two-building De Anza Plaza office property in Cupertino, Calif.

CUPERTINO, CALIF. — Madison Marquette has completed the disposition of De Anza Plaza, a single-tenant office property located in Cupertino. Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust acquired the asset for $64 million.

Apple has occupied the two-building campus since 2016. Andy Zighelboim, Robert Gilley, Brad Idelman, Kevin Moul and Andrew Gibson of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.

