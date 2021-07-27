Madison Marquette Sells Apple-Occupied De Anza Plaza Office Campus in Cupertino for $64M
CUPERTINO, CALIF. — Madison Marquette has completed the disposition of De Anza Plaza, a single-tenant office property located in Cupertino. Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust acquired the asset for $64 million.
Apple has occupied the two-building campus since 2016. Andy Zighelboim, Robert Gilley, Brad Idelman, Kevin Moul and Andrew Gibson of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.
