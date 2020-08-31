Madison Marquette to Lease 383,000 SF Teterboro Landing Shopping Center in New Jersey

TETERBORO, N.J. — Madison Marquette has added Teterboro Landing, a 383,000-square-foot retail power center in Teterboro, about 20 miles northwest of New York City, to its leasing portfolio. The property was built in 2015 and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Panera Bread, BJ’s Brewhouse, Chick-fil-A, Habit Burger, European Wax and T-Mobile. BIT Teterboro Landing Shops Urban Renewal LLC owns the center.