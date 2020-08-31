REBusinessOnline

Madison Marquette to Lease 383,000 SF Teterboro Landing Shopping Center in New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

TETERBORO, N.J. — Madison Marquette has added Teterboro Landing, a 383,000-square-foot retail power center in Teterboro, about 20 miles northwest of New York City, to its leasing portfolio. The property was built in 2015 and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Panera Bread, BJ’s Brewhouse, Chick-fil-A, Habit Burger, European Wax and T-Mobile. BIT Teterboro Landing Shops Urban Renewal LLC owns the center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  