Madison Newbond Originates $79.3M Refinancing for JW Marriott Marquis Miami Hotel

MIAMI — Madison Newbond, a lending platform of Madison Realty Capital and Newbond Holdings, has originated a $79.3 million loan for the refinancing of JW Marriott Marquis Miami, a 41-story hotel located at 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way in downtown Miami. Paul Stasaitis, Kevin Davis, Mark Fisher and Henry Winchester of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan.

The 357-room hotel was built in 2010 by the borrowers, MetLife Investment Management and MDM Group, and is part of the four-building Met Square mixed-use complex. The hotel comprises 313 JW Marriot Marquis-branded rooms and 44 Hotel Beaux Arts-branded rooms, which are part of the Marriott’s Autograph Collection and operates as a hotel within a hotel.

Amenities include an infinity pool, NBA-sized indoor basketball court, lounge, spa, fitness center, meeting space, ballroom and food-and-beverage outlets. In 2023, MetLife and MDM Group finished a $16 million renovation to upgrade the hotel’s guestrooms, public areas and amenities. The duo plans to make more upgrades beginning next year.