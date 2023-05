SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Madison Partners has brokered the sale of a medical office building in downtown Santa Monica. US 528 Arizona Owner LLC acquired the property for $5 million.

The 3,049-square-foot medical office building is located at 520 Arizona Ave. It was acquired as part of a land assemblage for the development of a mixed-use project.

Mitch Stokes was the sole broker in the transaction. The deal closed while Stokes was with Madison Partners, though he is now with Avison Young.