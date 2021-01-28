Madison Realty Capital Breaks Ground on 478-Unit Multifamily Project in Queens

In addition to public school Q340, Madison Realty Capital's new project in Queens will bring 478 residential units to Queens, 30 percent of which will be affordably priced according to the standards and guidelines set by local officials.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based real estate private equity firm Madison Realty Capital has broken ground on a 478-unit multifamily project in the Woodside area of Queens. Roughly 30 percent (143 residences) of the units in the building, which will also include 15,000 square feet of retail space, will be designated as affordable housing. Residential amenities will include a fitness center with a separate yoga room, a media lounge, laundry room, storage room, parking lot, bike storage, tenant lounge, rooftop terrace with a recreation kitchen and onsite parking. As part of the larger project, Madison Realty Capital is also developing a 78,000-square-foot public elementary school in partnership with the New York City School Construction Authority and Department of Education. The school will serve about 475 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. A tentative completion date was not released.