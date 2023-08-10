Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, FLA. — Madison Realty Capital has originated a $240 million acquisition loan for a 526-unit single-family rental development underway in Orlando. The borrowers, Baseline Property Group and JSB Capital Group, also secured a $40 million mezzanine loan from a private foreign family office. The previous owner was not disclosed. Baseline’s sister company, Villatel, will operate the units as resort-style, short-term rentals upon completion.

Situated on 77 acres along International Drive, the Villatel Orlando Resort will comprise 256 condominiums, 200 townhomes and 70 single-family homes. Many units will include private pools, movie theaters and arcade and gaming spaces. The resort will also feature a private $20 million amenity center that will include a clubhouse, water park with seven slides, lazy river, water playground, pool, fitness center, golfing swing suite, arcades, children’s playrooms and eateries.

The resort’s initial homes are expected to be available for rent in the fourth quarter, and all units are expected to be delivered into the rental pool by summer 2025.