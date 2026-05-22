Madison Realty Capital Originates $91.8M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. — Madison Realty Capital has originated a $91.8 million construction loan for the development of Alta Sunset, a 314-unit apartment complex located in South Miami. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Alta Developers.

Situated adjacent to Larkin Community Hospital and Baptist Health South Florida, Alta Sunset will rise 10 stories and feature one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the property will include a health and wellness club, swimming pool and deck, fitness center, dedicated spa and recovery area, coworking spaces with private offices and a resident lounge, along with 5,444 square feet of ground-floor retail space.