Friday, May 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Madison Realty Capital Originates $91.8M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in South Miami

by Abby Cox

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. — Madison Realty Capital has originated a $91.8 million construction loan for the development of Alta Sunset, a 314-unit apartment complex located in South Miami. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Alta Developers.

Situated adjacent to Larkin Community Hospital and Baptist Health South Florida, Alta Sunset will rise 10 stories and feature one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the property will include a health and wellness club, swimming pool and deck, fitness center, dedicated spa and recovery area, coworking spaces with private offices and a resident lounge, along with 5,444 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

You may also like

Cronheim Arranges $75M in Financing for Retail Power...

Dwight Capital Provides $54M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing...

Lingerfelt Sells Logistics Park in Colonial Heights, Virginia...

Dominium Acquires Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Duluth,...

CBRE Signs Five New Retailers at Center Point...

Bascom Arizona Ventures Buys Multifamily Community in Tucson...

Construction Begins on Second Phase of Luxury Apartment...

Portman Acquires 73-Story Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in...

JPI Begins Construction on 277-Unit Multifamily Project in...