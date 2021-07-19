Madison Realty Capital Provides $105M Acquisition Loan for Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

MIAMI — Madison Realty Capital, a New York City-based private real estate equity firm, has provided a $105 million loan to Miami-based developer Fort Partners for the acquisition and renovation of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami located in the city’s Brickell district.

Located at 1435 Brickell Ave., Four Seasons Hotel Miami is a 221-room hotel that anchors a 70-story, mixed-use tower. The tower also features Class A office space, residential condominiums, an Equinox health club, retail space and a parking garage.

Fort Partners plans to renovate the property by enhancing room configurations, the pool deck and lobby, as well as upgrading the food and beverage options.

Millennium Partners developed the property in 2003 and Handel Architects led the design. The acquisition marks the fourth Four Seasons property in Fort Partners’ South Florida portfolio alongside hotels located in Surfside, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. In 2019, Madison Realty Capital provided a $210 million loan to Fort Partners for its construction of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale.

Jim Dockerty, Kevin Davis and Mark Fisher of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of Fort Partners.