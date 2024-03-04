Madison Realty Capital Provides $133M in Financing for Manhattan Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — Madison Realty Capital, a locally based real estate private equity firm, has provided $133 million in financing for a 51-story, 379-room hotel in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards district. According to New York YIMBY, Aloft will be the hotel operator. The borrower, an affiliate of Marx Development Group, will use the proceeds to complete construction and stabilize the property, which is located directly across from the Javits Center at 450 Eleventh Ave. The hotel will offer 61 double queens, 267 kings, 41 king corner suites, four luxury suites and six luxury duplex suites. Amenities will include a multi-level, 7,224 square-foot restaurant with outdoor terrace space, as well as a spa, fitness center, business center, lounge, bar, ballroom and banquet and conference spaces. DSM Design Group served as the project architect, and Atria Builders is the general contractor. A full completion date was not disclosed.