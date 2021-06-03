Madison Realty Capital Provides $30M Loan for Two Condominium Properties at Metropica in Sunrise, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

SUNRISE, FLA. — Madison Realty Capital has provided a $30 million first mortgage loan to Metropica Development for a luxury condominium tower and a 10-acre development site, on which the borrower plans to develop a second 250-unit multifamily tower. The development portfolio is part of Metropica, a four million-square-foot master planned community including residences, office towers and retail offerings located in Sunrise, Florida.

Metropica Development, led by Joseph Kavana, began construction of the first 263-unit luxury condominium tower in 2017 and has sold 174 units to date. The loan will be used to support 89 units, representing 101,989 square feet on the upper floors of the first condominium tower as well as the new development. In addition to the condominium towers, the Metropica master-planned development will include 500 multifamily units, 550,000 square feet of commercial space for retail, dining and entertainment retailers, and 246 hotel rooms.

Located at 2000 Metropica Way, the 28-story Metropica Tower is adjacent to the Sawgrass Mills shopping mall and BB&T Center. The tower offers luxury residences with an average of 1,034 square feet. Oppenheim Architecture and YOO Studio were the designers. The tower’s amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, lounges, movie theater, fitness center, massage and yoga centers and a children’s playroom.

Melissa Rose of JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing from Madison Realty Capital.