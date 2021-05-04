Madison Realty Capital Provides $395M Loan for New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Madison Realty Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm, has provided a $395 million loan for a portfolio of three nearly completed residential properties totaling 1,161 units and a development site that is zoned for 4,200 units in New Jersey. The three buildings in various stages of construction are located in Bayonne, Raritan and Linden and will all offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The development parcel is located at the site of the former Bears Stadium, a 6,200-seat ballpark in downtown Newark. The borrower, Accurate Builders & Developers, plans to develop the site in nine phases as part of a master-planned community. The project will include 200 affordable housing units, 3,000 parking space and 100,000 square feet of commercial and green space. Shaya Ackerman of Meridian Capital Group arranged the acquisition financing for the transaction.