Madison Realty Capital Provides $53M Construction Loan for San Antonio Multifamily Project

SAN ANTONIO — Madison Realty Capital, private equity real estate firm based in New York City, has provided a $53 million construction loan for The Josephine, a 261-unit multifamily project that will be located just outside of downtown San Antonio. The Josephine will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and outdoor activity areas. About half the residences will be designated as affordable housing, although information on specific income restrictions was not disclosed. The borrower is locally based developer LYND Co.