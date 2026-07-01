Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Madison Realty Capital Provides $61M Bridge Loan for Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Madison Realty Capital has provided a $61 million bridge loan for Braddock Park West, a 10-story apartment building located outside of New York City in North Bergen. Completed earlier this year, Braddock Park West features 135 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 801 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking lounge and a rooftop terrace. Jordan Casella, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Cole Grims of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Sanz Property Management.

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