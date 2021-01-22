Madison Realty Capital Provides $73.5M Loan for Refinancing of New Jersey Commercial Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Madison Realty Capital, a New York-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $73.5 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of eight commercial properties in New Jersey. The portfolio consists of an 8.7-acre residential, commercial and self-storage development site in Harrison; three industrial assets in Harrison, Kearny and Boonton; a Class A industrial flex building; a net-leased retail property in Harrison; and two parcels totaling 8.1 acres in Kearny and Brick. Glenn Thomas and Thomas Ravert of Pathway Capital Corp. arranged the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.