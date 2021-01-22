Madison Realty Capital Provides $73.5M Loan for Refinancing of New Jersey Commercial Portfolio
NEW YORK CITY — Madison Realty Capital, a New York-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $73.5 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of eight commercial properties in New Jersey. The portfolio consists of an 8.7-acre residential, commercial and self-storage development site in Harrison; three industrial assets in Harrison, Kearny and Boonton; a Class A industrial flex building; a net-leased retail property in Harrison; and two parcels totaling 8.1 acres in Kearny and Brick. Glenn Thomas and Thomas Ravert of Pathway Capital Corp. arranged the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.