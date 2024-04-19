Friday, April 19, 2024
38-Jackson-St.-Hoboken
Pictured is a rendering of the new multifamily building at 38 Jackson St. in Hoboken, which will be a redevelopment of an industrial facility. The project is expected to be complete in mid- to late 2025.
Madison Realty Capital Provides $97M in Financing for Industrial Conversion Project in Hoboken

by Taylor Williams

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Madison Realty Capital has provided $97 million in financing for a project in the Northern New Jersey community of Hoboken that will convert a five-story industrial building into a 110-unit multifamily complex. The new multifamily building will rise nine stories, feature for-sale units and include 50,000 square feet of retail space and a 300-space parking garage. Units will come in one- through five-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, lounge and grilling areas. Construction is underway and slated for a third-quarter 2025 completion. The borrower is Taurasi Group.

