Madison Realty Capital Provides $97M in Financing for Industrial-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Madison Realty Capital has provided $97 million in financing for a project in the Northern New Jersey community of Hoboken that will convert a five-story industrial building into a 110-unit multifamily complex. The new multifamily building will rise nine stories, feature for-sale units and include 50,000 square feet of retail space and a 300-space parking garage. Units will come in one- through five-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, lounge and grilling areas. Construction is underway and slated for a third-quarter 2025 completion. The borrower is Taurasi Group.