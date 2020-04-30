Madison Realty Provides $102M Construction Loan for Two Multifamily Communities in South Florida
POMPANO BEACH AND PLANTATION, FLA. — Madison Realty Capital has provided a $102 million construction loan to Invesca Development Group for two planned multifamily projects in South Florida’s Broward County. Invesca will use some of the loan to complete a 214-unit property at 452 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Construction is 98 percent complete, and Invesca expects to start lease-up in the next two months. The yet-to-be-named property will also include 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The asset will feature two buildings connected by a sky bridge and will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans.
Invesca will use the other portion of the loan to begin construction on a 330-unit project at 4350 W. Sunrise Plantation Blvd. in Plantation. The planned development includes an additional 30,000-square-foot commercial building, office space and 10 townhomes with 37 townhome lots on a 12-acre site. The property will comprise eight nine-story buildings offering studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
The two communities are situated 11 miles from each other. Josh Zegan of Madison Realty Capital originated the loan.