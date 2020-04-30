REBusinessOnline

Madison Realty Provides $102M Construction Loan for Two Multifamily Communities in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Invesca’s project at 452 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach, Fla., is 98 percent complete.

POMPANO BEACH AND PLANTATION, FLA. — Madison Realty Capital has provided a $102 million construction loan to Invesca Development Group for two planned multifamily projects in South Florida’s Broward County. Invesca will use some of the loan to complete a 214-unit property at 452 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Construction is 98 percent complete, and Invesca expects to start lease-up in the next two months. The yet-to-be-named property will also include 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The asset will feature two buildings connected by a sky bridge and will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans.

Invesca will use the other portion of the loan to begin construction on a 330-unit project at 4350 W. Sunrise Plantation Blvd. in Plantation. The planned development includes an additional 30,000-square-foot commercial building, office space and 10 townhomes with 37 townhome lots on a 12-acre site. The property will comprise eight nine-story buildings offering studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

The two communities are situated 11 miles from each other. Josh Zegan of Madison Realty Capital originated the loan.

