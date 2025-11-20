Thursday, November 20, 2025
Maersk Selects Charlotte for New North American Corporate Headquarters

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maersk, a global integrated logistics and shipping company, has selected Charlotte for its North American corporate headquarters. The company will invest $16 million in Mecklenburg County and will grow its Charlotte workforce to 1,300 jobs. The location of the company’s new offices and identity of the landlord were not disclosed.

Maersk is a subsidiary of Danish firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and was founded in 1904. The new headquarters in Charlotte will house key corporate functions —  including finance, human resources, commercial strategy and technology — for its 10,000 North American employees.

Maersk’s lease is the second headquarters relocation for Charlotte within a week as Scout Motors, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, announced its $206 million investment to move its regional headquarters to Charlotte.

