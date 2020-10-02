REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Acquires 130,656 SF Industrial Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners has purchased an industrial facility located at 2525 E. Beardsley Road in Phoenix. The asset was acquired for an undisclosed price in a sale-leaseback transaction with Arizona Natural Resources (ANR), the current tenant.

Built by ANR in 1992, the two-story, 130,656-square-foot building features office, warehouse and research space on a 5.4-acre site. ANR, which Chicago-based CORE Industrial Partners acquired in June, develops and manufactures skin, home and haircare products.

Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP represented MAG Capital Partners, led by principals Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi.

J.C. Asensio, Briggs Goldberg, Andrew Sandquist and Tyrell McGee of Newmark Knight Frank’s Chicago office represented the seller, CORE Industrial Partners, in the transaction.

Featured Properties  