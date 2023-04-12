MAG Capital Partners Buys 75,469 SF Industrial Facility in Carrollton, Kentucky in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

CARROLLTON, KY. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a 75,469-square-foot industrial facility located at 3356 U.S. Highway 42 E in Carrollton. The Dallas-based investment firm purchased the asset in a sale-leaseback with the tenant, DRC Industries, a regional converter and distributor of paper products and other packaging materials. Forest Bender of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, the sales price of which was not disclosed. Built in 1992 along the Ohio River, the warehouse has three drive-in doors, nine docks and 20-foot clear heights. The property is proximate to DRC’s production facility located where the Ohio and Kentucky rivers meet.