MAG Capital Partners Acquires 102,284 SF Manufacturing Facility in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 102,284-square-foot manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids for an undisclosed price. The seller was an end-of-line automotive testing equipment company that was founded in 1953. The 5.3-acre site houses the largest business within a broader private equity-backed automated industrial test and measurement platform. Phil DiGennaro, Adam English and Jonathan Wolfe of STREAM Capital Partners represented the seller.