MAG Capital Partners Acquires 14,004 SF Entertainment Venue in Fayetteville, Arkansas

The 14,004-square-foot property is operated by JBGB Restaurant and JJ’s Beer Garden & Brewery, and offers an outdoor playground, a stage for live music and a 225-seat dining area.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 14,004-square-foot restaurant, brewery and entertainment venue in Fayetteville. The property is operated by JBGB Restaurant and JJ’s Beer Garden & Brewery, and offers an outdoor playground, a stage for live music and a 225-seat dining area. The new ownership plans to immediately break ground on a 10,921-square-foot expansion of the JBGB restaurant and venue. Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group arranged the sale-leaseback transaction on behalf of MAG Capital Partners. T.J. Lefler with Sage Partners represented the seller, JBGB Restaurant and Brewery.

MAG Capital Partners is a private commercial real estate investment firm based in Fort Worth, Texas.