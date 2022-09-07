MAG Capital Partners Acquires 144,025 SF Manufacturing Facility in Cedar Grove, New Jersey

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 144,025-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Cedar Grove. Built on 13.9 acres in 1984 and renovated in 2020, the single-story facility features a clear height of 25 feet. MAG Capital Partners acquired the property from Contract Filling Inc. (CFI), a provider of fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Harvey Pava and Jordan Shea of Walker & Dunlop advised the buyer on debt financing. A sale-leaseback transaction was completed with private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners’ portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources (ANR), which announced its acquisition of CFI in mid-August.