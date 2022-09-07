REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 144,025 SF Manufacturing Facility in Cedar Grove, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 144,025-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Cedar Grove. Built on 13.9 acres in 1984 and renovated in 2020, the single-story facility features a clear height of 25 feet. MAG Capital Partners acquired the property from Contract Filling Inc. (CFI), a provider of fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Harvey Pava and Jordan Shea of Walker & Dunlop advised the buyer on debt financing. A sale-leaseback transaction was completed with private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners’ portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources (ANR), which announced its acquisition of CFI in mid-August.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
8
Webinar: Modernizing Seniors Housing Care — Simplifying Workflows for Caregivers through Technology
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  