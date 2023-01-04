MAG Capital Partners Acquires 216,000 SF Kansas Industrial Property in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

Babcock & Wilcox sold the facility in Chanute and will continue to lease it.

CHANUTE, KAN. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a nearly 216,000-square-foot industrial property in Chanute, a city in eastern Kansas. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 1700 S. Washington Ave., the 47-acre property features rail access with roughly 7,600 feet of track. Gary Glatter of Cresa represented the seller, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Founded by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners is focused on industrial real estate.