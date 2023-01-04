REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 216,000 SF Kansas Industrial Property in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

Babcock & Wilcox sold the facility in Chanute and will continue to lease it.

CHANUTE, KAN. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a nearly 216,000-square-foot industrial property in Chanute, a city in eastern Kansas. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 1700 S. Washington Ave., the 47-acre property features rail access with roughly 7,600 feet of track. Gary Glatter of Cresa represented the seller, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Founded by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners is focused on industrial real estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  