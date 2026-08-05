MAG Capital Partners Acquires 240,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Metro Chicago

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, ILL. — MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 240,000-square-foot property that serves as the primary headquarters and manufacturing facility for Applied Acoustics International (AAI), a VisTech Manufacturing Solutions business and portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners. AAI is a Tier 1 supplier of noise, vibration and harshness solutions to the North American automotive industry, producing damper and barrier products for new automobiles since 1986. Situated on 15.8 acres with onsite rail access, the property is located at 1001 State St. in Chicago Heights. Vishal Vinjani and Ben Markiles of Resolute Structured Capital arranged financing on behalf of MAG Capital Partners. Surmount’s Mark Masino represented the seller, a local family office.