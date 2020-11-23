MAG Capital Partners Acquires 256,258 SF Industrial Portfolio in Texas, Michigan, Virginia
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a portfolio of three industrial assets totaling 256,258 square feet in a sale-leaseback deal. The properties are located in Texas, Michigan and Virginia. The occupant of the facilities is South Carolina-based manufacturer Huntington Solutions. The seller, New York City-based private equity firm Mill Point Capital, purchased a predecessor of Huntington Solutions in 2016. J.C. Asensio, Andrew Sandquist, Briggs Goldberg and Tyrell McGee of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.