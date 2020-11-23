REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 256,258 SF Industrial Portfolio in Texas, Michigan, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a portfolio of three industrial assets totaling 256,258 square feet in a sale-leaseback deal. The properties are located in Texas, Michigan and Virginia. The occupant of the facilities is South Carolina-based manufacturer Huntington Solutions. The seller, New York City-based private equity firm Mill Point Capital, purchased a predecessor of Huntington Solutions in 2016. J.C. Asensio, Andrew Sandquist, Briggs Goldberg and Tyrell McGee of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  