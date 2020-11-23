MAG Capital Partners Acquires 256,258 SF Industrial Portfolio in Texas, Michigan, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a portfolio of three industrial assets totaling 256,258 square feet in a sale-leaseback deal. The properties are located in Texas, Michigan and Virginia. The occupant of the facilities is South Carolina-based manufacturer Huntington Solutions. The seller, New York City-based private equity firm Mill Point Capital, purchased a predecessor of Huntington Solutions in 2016. J.C. Asensio, Andrew Sandquist, Briggs Goldberg and Tyrell McGee of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.