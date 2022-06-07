MAG Capital Partners Acquires 27 Vacation Rental Units at Sage Creek at Moab in Utah

The property features 27 resort condominium units at 2331 Mesa Road within Sage Creek at Moab resort in Moab, Utah.

MOAB, UTAH — MAG Capital Partners has purchased 27 resort condominiums at 2331 Mesa Road in Moab, with plans to develop 60 additional units at the site. The assets are part of the seven-acre Sage Creek at Moab resort. The bank-owned property was acquired for an undisclosed amount, with many of the existing 48 units pre-sold prior to construction and now operating as vacation rentals.

Sage Creek at Moab’s amenities include a tiered pool with waterfalls, grotto-style hot tub and pool house facilities that operate year-round. A community deck and patio includes an outdoor fireplace barbecue grills, outdoor showers and bocce ball court. The community also features custom exterior bike storage and gated parking for RVs and boats. The condos each feature three full-sized bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a full-sized laundry room and private balconies, some with private hot tubs.

Led by principals Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, MAG Capital Partners plans to add food and beverage services at the site this summer, among other facility amenities, to serve the local community and annual visitors.