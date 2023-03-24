MAG Capital Partners Acquires 325,295 SF Kansas Industrial Portfolio Via Sale-Leaseback

RUSH CENTER, LA CROSSE AND LIBERAL, KAN. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a 325,295-square-foot industrial portfolio in Kansas for an undisclosed price. KBK Industries, a manufacturer of standard and customized fiberglass tanks and steel products, was the seller and will continue to occupy the facilities. The three-property portfolio includes 2537 E. Highway 96 in Rush Center, 1914 Highway 183 in La Crosse and 2201 N. Country Estates Road in Liberal. Jeff Jackson and Reed Hudson of CBRE represented KBK, which is headquartered in Rush Center. Led by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, MAG Capital Partners is a Dallas-based investment firm.