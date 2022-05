MAG Capital Partners Acquires 34,630 SF Indianapolis Industrial Facility in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Printing Technologies Inc. sold the building at 6266 Morenci Trail.

INDIANAPOLIS — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a 34,630-square-foot industrial facility in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The building sits on three acres at 6266 Morenci Trail. The seller, Printing Technologies Inc., has occupied the property since its founding in 1994. The facility was originally built in 1984. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, MAG Capital Partners is led by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi.