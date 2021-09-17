REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 402,046 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Property in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Hobbs-Manufacturing-Waco

Totaling 402,046 square feet, the manufacturing and distribution facilities are located steps apart on an approximately 27.3-acre site in Waco.

WACO, TEXAS ­— MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 402,046-square-foot manufacturing and distribution property in Waco that has served as the headquarters of Hobbs Manufacturing since 1993. Hobbs Manufacturing, founded in 1953, employs about 200 people at the Waco plant, where it produces synthetic fiber batting and other fiberfill products for the apparel, home furnishings and industrial markets. Dax T. S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi of MAG Capital Partners negotiated the transaction directly with the seller. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews