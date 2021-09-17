MAG Capital Partners Acquires 402,046 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Property in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Totaling 402,046 square feet, the manufacturing and distribution facilities are located steps apart on an approximately 27.3-acre site in Waco.

WACO, TEXAS ­— MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 402,046-square-foot manufacturing and distribution property in Waco that has served as the headquarters of Hobbs Manufacturing since 1993. Hobbs Manufacturing, founded in 1953, employs about 200 people at the Waco plant, where it produces synthetic fiber batting and other fiberfill products for the apparel, home furnishings and industrial markets. Dax T. S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi of MAG Capital Partners negotiated the transaction directly with the seller. The sales price was not disclosed.