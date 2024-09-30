MAG Capital Partners Acquires 410,858 SF Manufacturing Facility in Niles, Ohio

NILES, OHIO — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a 410,858-square-foot manufacturing facility in northeast Ohio’s Niles in a sale-leaseback transaction with BRT Extrusions Inc. The purchase price was undisclosed. The tenant, a full-service aluminum extrusion company, serves a wide range of sectors, including construction, automotive, transportation and electronics. The property is situated on nearly 28 acres at 1818 Main St. Daniel Macks and Phil DiGennaro of Stream Capital Partners advised the buyer and seller. Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners invests in industrial real estate and operating companies.