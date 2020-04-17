REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 42,700 SF Pie Factory in Rochester, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

satispie

Frozen pie manufacturer SatisPie leased back the industrial property.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — MAG Capital Partners LLC (MAGCP), a Texas-based investment firm, has acquired a 42,700-square-foot frozen pie manufacturing facility in Rochester in a sale-leaseback deal. At the time of sale, SatisPie LLC occupied the property, which is located at 155 Balta Drive. An affiliate of SatisPie previously owned the property, and the frozen pie manufacturer has leased back its space. Mary Garnett of Barnes & Thornburg LLP represented MAGCP in the transaction. Luis Ortega and Kent Williams of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. The sales price was undisclosed.

