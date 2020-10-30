REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 48,237 SF Manufacturing Facility in Marion, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

Advanced Material Processing occupies the entire property.

MARION, IOWA — MAG Capital Partners has acquired the corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility for Advanced Material Processing (AMP) in Marion, just north of Cedar Rapids, in a sale-leaseback transaction. The purchase price was undisclosed. AMP occupies the entire 48,237-square-foot property. The company focuses on material processing equipment for food and beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. May River Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm, owns AMP. Katie Elliott of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, May River Capital. Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP represented Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners, which is led by Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi.

