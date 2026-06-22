MAG Capital Partners Acquires 57,000 SF Industrial Beverage Portfolio in Eugene, Oregon

EUGENE, ORE. — MAG Capital Partners has completed a long-term sale-leaseback with Great Frontier Holdings to acquire a 57,000-square-foot industrial beverage manufacturing portfolio that is home to Great Frontier’s centralized craft beer, hard seltzer and cider production in Eugene.

The portfolio comprises 220 Blair Boulevard, a one-acre facility that services all of the tenant’s beverage lines and includes a brewery, warehouse and material storage space, and 272 Van Buren Street, a half-acre site across the street utilized for brewery production equipment and an indoor tasting room with garden area.

Mark Hefner and Zack Danner of Marcus & Millichap’s Sacramento office advised the transaction. Vishal Vinjani and Benjamin Markiles of Los Angeles-based Resolute Structured Capital placed the debt through Deutsche Bank.