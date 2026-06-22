Monday, June 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
220-Blair-Blvd-272-Van-Buren-St-Eugene-OR
Great Frontier Holdings occupies the two buildings at 220 Blair Boulevard and 272 Van Buren St. in Eugene, Ore.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOregonWestern

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 57,000 SF Industrial Beverage Portfolio in Eugene, Oregon

by Amy Works

EUGENE, ORE. — MAG Capital Partners has completed a long-term sale-leaseback with Great Frontier Holdings to acquire a 57,000-square-foot industrial beverage manufacturing portfolio that is home to Great Frontier’s centralized craft beer, hard seltzer and cider production in Eugene.

The portfolio comprises 220 Blair Boulevard, a one-acre facility that services all of the tenant’s beverage lines and includes a brewery, warehouse and material storage space, and 272 Van Buren Street, a half-acre site across the street utilized for brewery production equipment and an indoor tasting room with garden area.

Mark Hefner and Zack Danner of Marcus & Millichap’s Sacramento office advised the transaction. Vishal Vinjani and Benjamin Markiles of Los Angeles-based Resolute Structured Capital placed the debt through Deutsche Bank.

You may also like

M2G Ventures Completes Redevelopment of 740,000 SF Industrial,...

Trident Capital Group Grows Columbus-Area Industrial Portfolio by...

LCG Capital Management Acquires 81,700 SF Office Campus...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 110-Site RV...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 70,497 SF...

Paris Baguette to Open Fourth Kansas City-Area Location...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 25.4-Acre Industrial...

MYCON, Hamilton Creek Break Ground on 318,250 SF...

CRC Sells Two Adjacent Shopping Centers in Mount...