MAG Capital Partners Acquires 60,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Coastal Maine

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maine, Northeast

MAINE — Dallas-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 60,000-square-foot cold storage facility that is located in an undisclosed community in southern coastal Maine. MAG Capital Partners acquired the property, which primarily functions as a seafood processing facility, via a sale-leaseback in an off-market deal. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.