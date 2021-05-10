REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 645,000 SF Industrial Property in Northwest Illinois

The 124-acre property is leased to Cimco Recycling.

ROCK FALLS, ILL. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a 645,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northwest Illinois community of Rock Falls for an undisclosed price. Cimco Recycling LLC leases the property, which is known as the I-88 Distribution Center. Cimco has occupied the facility since 2018. It previously served as the home of a Stanley Black & Decker plant. Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP represented MAG Capital Partners in the transaction. Kent Williams, Matt Taylor and Steven Weinstock of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners is led by principals Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi.

