MAG Capital Partners Acquires 76,673 SF Industrial Portfolio in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Texas

BARTLESVILLE, OKLA. — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 76,673-square-foot industrial portfolio in Bartlesville, a northern suburb of Tulsa. The portfolio comprises two buildings totaling 41,525 and 35,148 square feet that respectively feature 14- and 19-foot clear heights. J.C. Asensio, Briggs Goldberg and Andrew Sandquist of Newmark represented the seller, ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, which has entered into a sale-leaseback agreement with MAG Capital Partners.