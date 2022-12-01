REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 76,673 SF Industrial Portfolio in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Texas

BARTLESVILLE, OKLA. — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 76,673-square-foot industrial portfolio in Bartlesville, a northern suburb of Tulsa. The portfolio comprises two buildings totaling 41,525 and 35,148 square feet that respectively feature 14- and 19-foot clear heights. J.C. Asensio, Briggs Goldberg and Andrew Sandquist of Newmark represented the seller, ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, which has entered into a sale-leaseback agreement with MAG Capital Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  