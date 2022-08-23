REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Flex Industrial Facility in Nicholasville, Kentucky in Sale-Leaseback Deal

OpenGate Capital, parent company of Sargent & Greenleaf, has sold and leased back this 112,400-square-foot flex industrial facility in Nicholasville, a suburb of Lexington, Ky.

NICHOLASVILLE, KY. — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a 112,400-square-foot flex industrial facility located on 40.9 acres at One Security Drive in Nicholasville, a suburb of Lexington. The Fort Worth, Texas-based firm acquired the property in a sale-leaseback deal with Los Angeles-based OpenGate Capital, parent company of the tenant, Sargent & Greenleaf. Founded in 1857, Sargent & Greenleaf is an electronic and mechanical lock manufacturer for the banking, residential, railroad and government sectors. Nick Foster of JLL’s Newport Beach, Calif., office represented MAG Capital in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. The property comprises 90,000 square feet of manufacturing space with 22-foot clear heights and 22,400 square feet of office space.

