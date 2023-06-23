Friday, June 23, 2023
Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions occupies the 107,660-square-foot property.
MAG Capital Partners Acquires Four-Building Industrial Property in Wisconsin Via Sale-Leaseback

by Kristin Harlow

DRESSER, WIS. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a four-building industrial property in a sale-leaseback transaction with CORE Industrial Partners. Located at 700 Kelly Ave. in Dresser, a city in Northwest Wisconsin, the property totals 107,660 square feet. The facility will continue to be fully occupied by Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions, a mechanical solutions provider. Cadrex consists of 11 complementary acquisitions that CORE has integrated into a precision manufacturing platform. The property at 700 Kelly Ave. is the longtime home of sheet metal fabricator Tenere Inc., which was acquired by Cadrex in July 2022. JC Asensio, Briggs Goldberg and Andrew Sandquist of Newmark represented CORE. 

