MAG Capital Partners Acquires Indiana Industrial Facility in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The facility in Campbellsburg is part of a 500,000-square-foot portfolio across two states.

CAMPELLSBURG, IND. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired the global headquarters building of Metal Powder Products (MPP) in Indiana. The purchase price of the sale-leaseback transaction was not disclosed. The nearly 16-acre property is located at 596 W. Oak St. in Campbellsburg, about 47 miles northwest of Louisville. MAG Capital Partners also purchased four of MPP’s industrial properties in Pennsylvania for a total portfolio consideration of 500,000 square feet. Newmark’s JC Asensio, Andrew Sandquist and Briggs Goldberg represented MPP in the sale. MAG Capital Partners, a private investment firm led by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

