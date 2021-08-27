MAG Capital Partners Acquires Northern Ohio Industrial Property in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The 257,622-square-foot property sits on 23 acres at 150 E. Longview Ave. in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD, OHIO — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a three-building industrial property in Mansfield, about midway between Columbus and Cleveland. The purchase price for the sale-leaseback transaction was not disclosed. The 257,622-square-foot property sits on 23 acres at 150 E. Longview Ave. The seller, Nanogate North America, was recently acquired by Techniplas, a provider of highly engineered technical solutions for the automotive, transportation and industrial sectors. Jonathan Wolfe and Jordan Shtulman of Stream Capital Partners represented the seller. Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP represented MAG Capital Partners, which is a Fort Worth, Texas-based private investment firm led by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi.