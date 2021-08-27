REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Northern Ohio Industrial Property in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The 257,622-square-foot property sits on 23 acres at 150 E. Longview Ave. in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD, OHIO — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a three-building industrial property in Mansfield, about midway between Columbus and Cleveland. The purchase price for the sale-leaseback transaction was not disclosed. The 257,622-square-foot property sits on 23 acres at 150 E. Longview Ave. The seller, Nanogate North America, was recently acquired by Techniplas, a provider of highly engineered technical solutions for the automotive, transportation and industrial sectors. Jonathan Wolfe and Jordan Shtulman of Stream Capital Partners represented the seller. Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP represented MAG Capital Partners, which is a Fort Worth, Texas-based private investment firm led by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews