MDC Precision uses this industrial facility at 6460 Parkland Drive in Sarasota, Fla., for its insulator sealing division.
MAG Capital Partners Acquires Sarasota Industrial Facility in Sale-Leaseback Deal

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — MAG Capital Partners, a Dallas-based investment firm led by Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi, has acquired a 23,895-square-foot industrial facility located at 6460 Parkland Drive in Sarasota. The firm purchased the asset for an undisclosed price in a sale-leaseback with the tenant and seller, MDC Precision.

Andrew Sandquist, JC Asensio and Briggs Goldberg of Newmark represented MDC, which uses the facility for its insulator sealing division, in the transaction.

The asset is situated on a 2.2-acre site near the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with 1,000 feet of frontage along US Highway 301.

