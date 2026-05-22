Friday, May 22, 2026
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The transaction included FreshEdge’s 104,114-square-foot headquarters facility at 4501 Massachusetts Ave.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Two Indianapolis Cold Storage Facilities in Sale-Leaseback

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — MAG Capital Partners has acquired two temperature-controlled properties in Indianapolis from FreshEdge, a distributor of customized fresh food solutions, in a sale-leaseback transaction. Situated along I-70, the company’s 104,114-square-foot headquarters facility at 4501 Massachusetts Ave. features clear heights ranging from 23 to 34 feet, 39 dock doors and one drive-in door. The transaction also includes 5930 W. 82nd St., a 28,800-square-foot warehouse with a clear height of 21 feet and four drive-in doors. Todd Heine, Brendan Keely, Daniel LaPierre and Noah Shutan of Colliers brokered the sale.

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