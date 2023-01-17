REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Two Midwest Industrial Facilities in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Monroe Truck Equipment Inc. sold and leased back the facilities. Pictured is the one in Litchfield, Minn.

LITCHFIELD, MINN. AND MONROE, WIS. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired two industrial facilities totaling 205,410 square feet in Minnesota and Wisconsin in a sale-leaseback transaction with Monroe Truck Equipment Inc. The sales price was undisclosed. One of the properties totals 162,170 square feet and is located in Litchfield, Minn. The other spans 43,240 square feet and is situated in Monroe, Wis.

Founded in 1958 in Wisconsin, Monroe Truck Equipment specializes in snow and ice control equipment, towing and service bodies. In 2021, the company joined Aebi Schmidt Group, a Switzerland-based infrastructure and terrain maintenance firm. Daniel Macks and Jonathan Wolfe of STREAM Capital Partners represented the seller. Led by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, MAG Capital Partners is based in Dallas.

