MAG Capital Partners Buys 104,220 SF Industrial Facility in Peekskill, New York

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a two-building, 104,220-square-foot industrial facility in Peekskill, about 50 miles north of Manhattan, in a sale-leaseback. The site spans approximately 6 acres along the Hudson River and houses the headquarters operations of White Plains Linen, which in 2019 expanded its services to include e-commerce fulfillment of similar products. STREAM Capital Partners’ Daniel Macks, Jonathan Wolfe and Joe DiGennaro represented the seller in the transaction.