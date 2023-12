CLEVELAND — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 117,704-square-foot industrial facility in Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. A global IT solutions and endpoint management company was the seller. Located at 4371 Pearl Road, the property was fully redeveloped in 2018. There are 38 drive-in doors and ceiling heights ranging from 14 to 21 feet. Blair Wood and Kevin Joseph of WWM Real Estate represented the seller.