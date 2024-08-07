Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 775 Logistics Drive was built in 2017.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

MAG Capital Partners Buys 336,204 SF Manufacturing Facility in Belvidere, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BELVIDERE, ILL. — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a 336,204-square-foot manufacturing facility in Belvidere near Rockford for an undisclosed price. Located at 775 Logistics Drive and built in 2017, the property was designed for heavy manufacturing needs and features clear heights ranging from 27 to 35 feet, 24 fully equipped raised docks and three grade-level doors. Upon closing, Piranha, a manufacturer and assembler of metal cutting, fabrication and bending equipment, signed a long-term lease for the space. MAG Capital Partners, led by principals Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, invests in industrial real estate and operating companies throughout the continental U.S. JC Asensio, Andrew Sandquist and Briggs Goldberg of Newmark represented the seller, STAG Industrial Holdings LLC.

You may also like

Standard Communities Acquires 152-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community...

Block & Co. Completes Lease-up of Former SteinMart...

Capital Commercial Buys 203,284 SF Office Complex in...

PepsiCo Beverages North America Opens 400,000 SF Distribution...

KW Commercial Brokers Sale of Two Apartment Complexes...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15M Acquisition Financing for...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...

JLL Arranges $27.3M in Acquisition Financing for New...

Longpoint Acquires Light Industrial Portfolio in Fremont, California...