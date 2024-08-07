MAG Capital Partners Buys 336,204 SF Manufacturing Facility in Belvidere, Illinois

BELVIDERE, ILL. — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a 336,204-square-foot manufacturing facility in Belvidere near Rockford for an undisclosed price. Located at 775 Logistics Drive and built in 2017, the property was designed for heavy manufacturing needs and features clear heights ranging from 27 to 35 feet, 24 fully equipped raised docks and three grade-level doors. Upon closing, Piranha, a manufacturer and assembler of metal cutting, fabrication and bending equipment, signed a long-term lease for the space. MAG Capital Partners, led by principals Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, invests in industrial real estate and operating companies throughout the continental U.S. JC Asensio, Andrew Sandquist and Briggs Goldberg of Newmark represented the seller, STAG Industrial Holdings LLC.