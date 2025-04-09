Wednesday, April 9, 2025
The transaction was a sale-leaseback with Robbins Sports Surfaces. Pictured is one of the properties in Wisconsin.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMichiganMidwestOhioWisconsin

MAG Capital Partners Buys 352,625 SF Industrial Portfolio Across Three Midwest States

by Kristin Harlow

OHIO, MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a 352,625-square-foot industrial portfolio in a sale-leaseback with Robbins Sports Surfaces, a Cincinnati-based manufacturer of high-performance flooring systems. The properties are located in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin and comprise manufacturing, warehouse, lumber processing, milling, finishing, assembly and office space across more than 111 acres. Phil DiGennaro and Joe DiGennaro of STREAM Capital Partners represented the seller.

